Coronavirus cases rise to 1,027 in Charles County; 71 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,027 this morning, with 71 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Thursday's number was up from 1,008 on Wednesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 70 on Wednesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Thursday at 49,709, with 2,307 deaths from the disease. That was up from 48,423 cases on Wednesday and 2,270 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,334 on Thursday compared to 1,338 on Wednesday, a slight decline after two days of increases.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Thursday at 320 cases and 16 deaths so far, compared to 314 cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 417 cases and 19 deaths, compared to 400 cases and 16 confirmed deaths in Wednesday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 14,508 cases and 506 deaths as of Thursday morning, compared to 14,100 on Wednesday, with 496 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL