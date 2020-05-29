Coronavirus cases rise to 1,056 in Charles County; 71 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,056 this morning, with 71 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Friday's number was up from 1,027 on Thursday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 71 on Thursday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Friday at 50,988, with 2,348 deaths from the disease. That was up from 49,709 cases on Thursday and 2,307 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,296 on Friday compared to 1,334 on Thursday, the second day of decline after two days of increases.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Friday at 329 cases and 16 deaths so far, compared to 320 cases and 16 deaths on Thursday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 460 cases and 20 deaths, compared to 417 cases and 19 confirmed deaths in Thursday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 14,773 cases and 506 deaths as of Friday morning, compared to 14,508 on Thursday, with 506 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
