Coronavirus cases rise to 1,085 in Charles County; 71 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,085 this morning, with 71 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Saturday's number was up from 1,056 on Friday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 71 on Friday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Saturday at 52,015, with 2,390 deaths from the disease. That was up from 50,988 cases on Friday and 2,348 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,239 on Saturday compared to 1,296 on Friday, the third day of decline after two days of increases.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Saturday at 334 cases and 17 deaths so far, compared to 329 cases and 16 deaths on Friday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 471 cases and 20 deaths, compared to 460 cases and 20 confirmed deaths in Friday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 15,022 cases and 515 deaths as of Saturday morning, compared to 14,773 on Friday, with 506 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL