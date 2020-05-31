Coronavirus cases rise to 1,108 in Charles County; 71 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,108 this morning, with 71 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Sunday's number was up from 1,085 on Saturday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 71 on Saturday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Sunday at 52,778, with 2,411 deaths from the disease. That was up from 52,015 cases on Saturday and 2,390 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,183 on Sunday compared to 1,239 on Saturday, the fourth day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Sunday at 341 cases and 17 deaths so far, compared to 334 cases and 17 deaths on Saturday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 499 cases and 22 deaths, compared to 471 cases and 20 confirmed deaths in Saturday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 15,220 cases and 517 deaths as of Sunday morning, compared to 15,022 on Saturday, with 515 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL