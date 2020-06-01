Coronavirus cases rise to 1,120 in Charles County; 72 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,120 this morning, with 72 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Monday's number was up from 1,108 on Sunday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 71 on Sunday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Monday at 53,327, with 2,431 deaths from the disease. That was up from 52,778 cases on Sunday and 2,411 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,174 on Monday compared to 1,183 on Sunday, the fifth day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Monday at 349 cases and 17 deaths so far, compared to 341 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 505 cases and 23 deaths, compared to 499 cases and 22 confirmed deaths in Sunday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 15,353 cases and 521 deaths as of Monday morning, compared to 15,220 on Sunday, with 517 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL