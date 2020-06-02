Coronavirus cases rise to 1,133 in Charles County; 72 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,133 this morning, with 72 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Tuesday's number was up from 1,120 on Monday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 72 on Monday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Tuesday at 54,175, with 2,474 deaths from the disease. That was up from 53,327 cases on Monday and 2,431 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,148 on Tuesday compared to 1,174 on Monday, the sixth day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Tuesday at 352 cases and 17 deaths so far, compared to 349 cases and 17 deaths on Monday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 518 cases and 24 deaths, compared to 505 cases and 23 confirmed deaths in Monday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 15,553 cases and 528 deaths as of Tuesday morning, compared to 15,353 on Monday, with 521 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL