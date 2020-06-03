Coronavirus cases rise to 1,152 in Charles County; 74 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,152 this morning, with 74 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Wednesday's number was up from 1,133 on Tuesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 72 on Tuesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Wednesday at 54,982, with 2,519 deaths from the disease. That was up from 54,175 cases on Tuesday and 2,474 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,109 on Wednesday compared to 1,148 on Tuesday, the seventh day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Wednesday at 348 cases and 19 deaths so far, compared to 352 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 536 cases and 27 deaths, compared to 518 cases and 24 confirmed deaths in Tuesday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 15,738 cases and 542 deaths as of Wednesday morning, compared to 15,553 on Tuesday, with 528 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL