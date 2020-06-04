Coronavirus cases rise to 1,174 in Charles County; 77 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,174 this morning, with 77 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Thursday's number was up from 1,152 on Wednesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 74 on Wednesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Thursday at 55,858, with 2,546 deaths from the disease. That was up from 54,982 cases on Wednesday and 2,519 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,096 on Thursday compared to 1,109 on Wednesday, the eighth day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Thursday at 352 cases and 19 deaths so far, compared to 348 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 542 cases and 28 deaths, compared to 536 cases and 27 confirmed deaths in Wednesday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 15,940 cases and 556 deaths as of Thursday morning, compared to 15,738 on Wednesday, with 542 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
