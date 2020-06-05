Coronavirus cases rise to 1,185 in Charles County; 77 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,185 this morning, with 77 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Friday's number was up from 1,174 on Thursday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 77 on Thursday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Friday at 56,770, with 2,580 deaths from the disease. That was up from 55,858 cases on Thursday and 2,546 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,076 on Friday compared to 1,096 on Thursday, the ninth day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Friday at 353 cases and 19 deaths so far, compared to 352 cases and 19 deaths on Thursday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 547 cases and 30 deaths, compared to 542 cases and 28 confirmed deaths in Thursday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 16,169 cases and 563 deaths as of Friday morning, compared to 15,940 on Thursday, with 556 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL