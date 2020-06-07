Coronavirus cases rise to 1,202 in Charles County; 78 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,202 this morning, with 78 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Sunday's number was up from 1,196 on Saturday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 79 on Saturday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Sunday at 57,973, with 2,625 deaths from the disease. That was up from 57,482 cases on Saturday and 2,616 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,003 on Sunday compared to 1,059 on Saturday, the 11th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Sunday at 358 cases and 20 deaths so far, compared to 354 cases and 20 deaths on Saturday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 553 cases and 34 deaths, compared to 548 cases and 33 confirmed deaths in Saturday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 16,434 cases and 574 deaths as of Sunday morning, compared to 16,316 on Saturday, with 571 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL