Coronavirus cases rise to 1,211 in Charles County; 78 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,211 this morning, with 78 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Monday's number was up from 1,202 on Sunday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 78 on Sunday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Monday at 58,404, with 2,653 deaths from the disease. That was up from 57,973 cases on Sunday and 2,625 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 979 on Monday compared to 1,003 Sunday, the 12th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Monday at 362 cases and 20 deaths so far, compared to 358 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 553 cases and 34 deaths, compared to 553 cases and 34 confirmed deaths in Sunday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 16,523 cases and 578 deaths as of Monday morning, compared to 16,434 on Sunday, with 574 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL