Coronavirus cases rise to 1,216 in Charles County; 80 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,216 this morning, with 80 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Tuesday's number was up from 1,211 on Monday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 78 on Monday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Tuesday at 58,904, with 2,686 deaths from the disease. That was up from 58,404 cases on Monday and 2,653 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 970 on Tuesday compared to 979 Monday, the 13th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Tuesday at 363 cases and 20 deaths so far, compared to 362 cases and 20 deaths on Monday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 561 cases and 34 deaths, compared to 553 cases and 34 confirmed deaths in Monday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 16,636 cases and 583 deaths as of Tuesday morning, compared to 16,523 on Monday, with 578 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL