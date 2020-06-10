Coronavirus cases rise to 1,231 in Charles County; 81 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,231 this morning, with 81 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Wednesday's number was up from 1,216 on Tuesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 80 on Tuesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Wednesday at 59,465, with 2,719 deaths from the disease. That was up from 58,904 cases on Tuesday and 2,686 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 955 on Wednesday compared to 970 Tuesday, the 14th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Wednesday at 363 cases and 20 deaths so far, compared to 363 cases and 20 deaths on Tuesday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 565 cases and 35 deaths, compared to 561 cases and 34 confirmed deaths in Tuesday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 16,753 cases and 590 deaths as of Wednesday morning, compared to 16,636 on Tuesday, with 583 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL