Coronavirus cases rise to 1,235 in Charles County; 81 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,235 this morning, with 81 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Thursday's number was up from 1,231 on Wednesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 81 on Wednesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Thursday at 60,197, with 2,750 deaths from the disease. That was up from 59,465 cases on Wednesday and 2,719 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 902 on Thursday compared to 955 Wednesday, the 15th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Thursday at 366 cases and 20 deaths so far, compared to 363 cases and 20 deaths on Wednesday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 573 cases and 36 deaths, compared to 565 cases and 35 confirmed deaths in Wednesday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 16,940 cases and 599 deaths as of Thursday morning, compared to 16,753 on Wednesday, with 590 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL