Coronavirus cases rise to 1,248 in Charles County; 80 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,248 this morning, with 80 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Friday's number was up from 1,235 on Thursday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 81 on Thursday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Friday at 60,613, with 2,773 deaths from the disease. That was up from 60,197 cases on Thursday and 2,750 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 836 on Friday compared to 902 Thursday, the 16th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Friday at 370 cases and 20 deaths so far, compared to 366 cases and 20 deaths on Thursday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 575 cases and 40 deaths, compared to 573 cases and 36 confirmed deaths in Thursday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 17,042 cases and 607 deaths as of Friday morning, compared to 16,940 on Thursday, with 599 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL