Coronavirus cases rise to 1,264 in Charles County; 81 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,264 this morning, with 81 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Saturday's number was up from 1,248 on Friday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 80 on Friday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Saturday at 61,305, with 2,799 deaths from the disease. That was up from 60,613 cases on Friday and 2,773 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 799 on Saturday compared to 836 Friday, the 17th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Saturday at 373 cases and 20 deaths so far, compared to 370 cases and 20 deaths on Friday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 578 cases and 40 deaths, compared to 575 cases and 40 confirmed deaths in Friday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 17,216 cases and 609 deaths as of Saturday morning, compared to 17,042 on Friday, with 607 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL