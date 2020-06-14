Coronavirus cases rise to 1,269 in Charles County; 81 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,269 this morning, with 81 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Sunday's number was up from 1,264 on Saturday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 81 on Saturday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Sunday at 61,701, with 2,811 deaths from the disease. That was up from 61,305 cases on Saturday and 2,799 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 751 on Sunday compared to 799 Saturday, the 18th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Sunday at 375 cases and 20 deaths so far, compared to 373 cases and 20 deaths on Saturday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 580 cases and 39 deaths, compared to 578 cases and 40 confirmed deaths in Saturday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 17,326 cases and 612 deaths as of Sunday morning, compared to 17,216 on Saturday, with 609 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL