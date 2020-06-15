Coronavirus cases rise to 1,272 in Charles County; 81 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,272 this morning, with 81 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Monday's number was up from 1,269 on Sunday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 81 on Sunday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Monday at 62,032, with 2,817 deaths from the disease. That was up from 61,701 cases on Sunday and 2,811 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 745 on Monday compared to 751 Sunday, the 19th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Monday at 376 cases and 20 deaths so far, compared to 375 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 582 cases and 40 deaths, compared to 580 cases and 39 confirmed deaths in Sunday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 17,400 cases and 615 deaths as of Monday morning, compared to 17,326 on Sunday, with 612 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL