Coronavirus cases rise to 1,277 in Charles County; 81 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,277 this morning, with 81 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Tuesday's number was up from 1,272 on Monday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 81 on Monday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Tuesday at 62,409, with 2,851 deaths from the disease. That was up from 62,032 cases on Monday and 2,817 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 742 on Tuesday compared to 745 Monday, the 20th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Tuesday at 380 cases and 20 deaths so far, compared to 376 cases and 20 deaths on Monday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 585 cases and 40 deaths, compared to 582 cases and 40 confirmed deaths in Monday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 17,499 cases and 619 deaths as of Tuesday morning, compared to 17,400 on Monday, with 615 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL