Coronavirus cases rise to 1,294 in Charles County; 84 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,294 this morning, with 84 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Thursday's number was up from 1,291 on Wednesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 83 on Wednesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Thursday at 63,229, with 2,886 deaths from the disease. That was up from 62,969 cases on Wednesday and 2,866 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 660 on Thursday compared to 702 Wednesday, the 22nd day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Thursday at 385 cases and 22 deaths so far, compared to 382 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 595 cases and 44 deaths, compared to 587 cases and 41 confirmed deaths in Wednesday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 17,666 cases and 624 deaths as of Thursday morning, compared to 17,611 on Wednesday, with 623 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL