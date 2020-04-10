Coronavirus cases rise to 220 in Charles County; 4 deaths so far

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Charles County hit 220 this morning, with four deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Friday's number was up from 180 on Thursday. The number of deaths from COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at three on Thursday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Friday at 6,968, with 171 deaths from the disease. That was up from 6,185 cases the day before and 138 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 76 cases and one death so far, compared to 66 cases the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 71 cases, compared to 65 the day before, and no deaths so far.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 1,716 cases and 42 deaths as of Friday morning, compared to 1,476 the day before, with 35 deaths up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL