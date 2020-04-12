Coronavirus cases rise to 253 in Charles County; 9 deaths so far

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Charles County hit 253 this morning, with nine deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Sunday's number was up from 235 on Saturday. The number of deaths from COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at five on Saturday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Sunday at 8,225, with 235 deaths from the disease. That was up from 7,694 cases the day before and 206 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 90 cases and one death so far, compared to 82 cases the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 82 cases, compared to 73 the day before, and no deaths so far.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 2,035 cases and 55 deaths as of Sunday morning, compared to 1,923 the day before, with 50 deaths up to that time.
