Coronavirus cases rise to 274 in Charles County; 10 deaths so far

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Charles County hit 274 this morning, with 10 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Monday's number was up from 253 on Sunday. The number of deaths from COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at nine on Sunday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Monday at 8,936, with 262 deaths from the disease. That was up from 8,225 cases the day before and 235 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 94 cases and one death so far, compared to 90 cases the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 95 cases and one death, compared to 82 cases and no deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 2,205 cases and 63 deaths as of Monday morning, compared to 2,035 the day before, with 55 deaths up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL