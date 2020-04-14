Coronavirus cases rise to 292 in Charles County; 12 deaths so far

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Charles County hit 292 this morning, with 12 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Tuesday's number was up from 274 on Monday. The number of deaths from COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 10 on Monday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Tuesday at 9,472, with 302 deaths from the disease. That was up from 8,936 cases the day before and 262 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 99 cases and one death so far, compared to 94 cases and one death the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 98 cases and three deaths, compared to 95 cases and one death the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 2,356 cases and 72 deaths as of Tuesday morning, compared to 2,205 the day before, with 63 deaths up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL