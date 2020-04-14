Coronavirus cases rise to 310 in Charles County; 11 deaths so far

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Charles County hit 310 this morning, with 11 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Wednesday's number was up from 292 on Tuesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 12 on Tuesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Wednesday at 10,032, with 349 deaths from the disease. That was up from 9,472 cases the day before and 302 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 102 cases and one death so far, compared to 99 cases and one death the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 99 cases and one death, compared to 98 cases and three attributable deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 2,516 cases and 65 deaths as of Wednesday morning, compared to 2,356 the day before, with 72 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL