Coronavirus cases rise to 327 in Charles County; 13 deaths so far

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Charles County hit 327 this morning, with 13 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Thursday's number was up from 310 on Wednesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 11 on Wednesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Thursday at 10,784, with 392 deaths from the disease. That was up from 10,032 cases the day before and 349 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 103 cases and one death so far, compared to 102 cases and one death the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 98 cases and one death, compared to 99 cases and three possible deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 2,722 cases and 70 deaths as of Thursday morning, compared to 2,516 the day before, with 65 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL