Coronavirus cases rise to 337 in Charles County; 15 deaths so far

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Charles County hit 337 this morning, with 15 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Friday's number was up from 327 on Thursday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 13 on Thursday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Friday at 11,572, with 425 deaths from the disease. That was up from 10,784 cases the day before and 392 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 109 cases and two deaths so far, compared to 103 cases and one death the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 100 cases and one death, compared to 98 cases and three possible deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 2,966 cases and 77 deaths as of Friday morning, compared to 2,722 the day before, with 70 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
