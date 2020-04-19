Coronavirus cases rise to 370 in Charles County; 17 deaths so far

The number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 370 this morning, with 17 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Sunday's number was up from 347 on Saturday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 16 on Saturday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Sunday at 12,830, with 486 deaths from the disease. That was up from 12,308 cases the day before and 463 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 113 cases and three deaths so far, compared to 109 cases and two deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 105 cases and two deaths, compared to 101 cases and one confirmed death the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 3,345 cases and 98 deaths as of Sunday morning, compared to 3,160 the day before, with 85 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL