Coronavirus cases rise to 392 in Charles County; 19 deaths so far

The number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 392 this morning, with 19 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Monday's number was up from 370 on Sunday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 17 on Sunday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Monday at 13,684, with 516 deaths from the disease. That was up from 12,830 cases the day before and 486 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 114 cases and three deaths so far, compared to 113 cases and three deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 107 cases and two deaths, compared to 105 cases and two confirmed death the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 3,583 cases and 103 deaths as of Monday morning, compared to 3,345 the day before, with 98 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL