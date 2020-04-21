Coronavirus cases rise to 401 in Charles County; 22 deaths so far

The number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 401 this morning, with 22 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Tuesday's number was up from 392 on Monday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 19 on Monday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Tuesday at 14,193, with 584 deaths from the disease. That was up from 13,684 cases the day before and 516 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 116 cases and four deaths so far, compared to 114 cases and three deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 107 cases and three deaths, compared to 107 cases and two confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 3,734 cases and 111 deaths as of Tuesday morning, compared to 3,583 the day before, with 103 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL