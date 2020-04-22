Coronavirus cases rise to 427 in Charles County; 29 deaths so far

The number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 427 this morning, with 29 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Wednesday's number was up from 401 on Tuesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 22 on Tuesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Wednesday at 14,775, with 631 deaths from the disease. That was up from 14,193 cases the day before and 584 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 118 cases and five deaths so far, compared to 116 cases and four deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 112 cases and three deaths, compared to 107 cases and three confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 3,875 cases and 125 deaths as of Wednesday morning, compared to 3,734 the day before, with 111 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL