Coronavirus cases rise to 459 in Charles County; 33 deaths so far

The number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 459 this morning, with 33 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Friday's number was up from 441 on Thursday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 31 on Thursday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Friday at 16,616, with 723 deaths from the disease. That was up from 15,737 cases the day before and 680 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 125 cases and six deaths so far, compared to 121 cases and six deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 119 cases and six deaths, compared to 115 cases and four confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 4,403 cases and 147 deaths as of Friday morning, compared to 4,141 the day before, with 141 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL