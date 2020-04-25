Coronavirus cases rise to 483 in Charles County; 34 deaths so far

The number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 483 this morning, with 34 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Saturday's number was up from 459 on Friday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 33 on Friday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Saturday at 17,766, with 797 deaths from the disease. That was up from 16,616 cases the day before and 723 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 130 cases and seven deaths so far, compared to 125 cases and six deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 124 cases and six deaths, compared to 119 cases and six confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 4,795 cases and 162 deaths as of Saturday morning, compared to 4,403 the day before, with 147 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL