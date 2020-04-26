Coronavirus cases rise to 504 in Charles County; 34 deaths so far

The number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 504 this morning, with 34 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Sunday's number was up from 483 on Friday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 34 on Saturday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Sunday at 18,581, with 827 deaths from the disease. That was up from 17,766 cases the day before and 797 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 134 cases and seven deaths so far, compared to 130 cases and seven deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 133 cases and six deaths, compared to 124 cases and six confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 4,987 cases and 163 deaths as of Sunday morning, compared to 4,795 the day before, with 162 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL