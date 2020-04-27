Coronavirus cases rise to 529 in Charles County; 36 deaths so far

The number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 529 this morning, with 36 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Monday's number was up from 504 on Sunday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 34 on Sunday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Monday at 19,487, with 858 deaths from the disease. That was up from 18,581 cases the day before and 827 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 138 cases and seven deaths so far, compared to 134 cases and seven deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 144 cases and six deaths, compared to 133 cases and six confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 5,263 cases and 187 deaths as of Monday morning, compared to 4,987 the day before, with 163 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL