Coronavirus cases rise to 539 in Charles County; 38 deaths so far

The number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 539 this morning, with 38 deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Tuesday's number was up from 529 on Monday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 36 on Tuesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Tuesday at 20,113, with 929 deaths from the disease. That was up from 19,487 cases the day before and 858 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 139 cases and eight deaths so far, compared to 138 cases and seven deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 145 cases and seven deaths, compared to 144 cases and six confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 5,496 cases and 195 deaths as of Tuesday morning, compared to 5,263 the day before, with 187 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL