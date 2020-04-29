Coronavirus cases rise to 551 in Charles County; 41 deaths so far

The Maryland Department of Health is now reporting the number of cases and deaths in the state's nursing homes, and in Charles County the number of positive cases of coronavirus infection was at 140, with 33 deaths — all at Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation in La Plata — as of Wednesday morning.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) directed the state health department to begin reporting the nursing home numbers this week.
The other senior care facilities in the county reporting cases, but no deaths, are Charleston Assisted Living with eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Restore Health with three. Sagepoint currently has 129 residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus in Charles County hit 551 this morning, with 41 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Wednesday's number was up from 539 on Tuesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began was at 38 on Tuesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Wednesday at 20,849, with 985 deaths from the disease. That was up from 20,113 cases the day before and 929 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 142 cases and eight deaths so far, compared to 139 cases and eight deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 145 cases and seven deaths, compared to 145 cases and seven confirmed deaths the day before — no change.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 5,738 cases and 213 deaths as of Wednesday morning, compared to 5,496 the day before, with 195 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL