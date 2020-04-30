Coronavirus cases rise to 564 in Charles County; 43 deaths so far

The Maryland Department of Health is now reporting the number of cases and deaths in the state's nursing homes, and in Charles County the number of positive cases of coronavirus infection as of Thursday among staff was 38 and among residents was 114, with one staff death and 40 resident deaths.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) directed the state health department to begin reporting the nursing home numbers this week.
Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation led the care facility numbers in the county with 32 staff members infected and 97 residents testing positive, with one staff death and 34 resident deaths so far. Charleston Assisted Living reported nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths as of Thursday. Restore Health Rehabilitation Center reported one resident death, with three staff members and seven residents with positive test results.
Genesis Waldorf reported one staff member on the positive test list, and the Charles County Detention Center, which is also included in the reporting, had two staff members and one inmate as testing positive.
The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus in Charles County hit 564 this morning, with 43 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Thursday's number was up from 551 on Wednesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began was at 41 on Wednesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Thursday at 21,742, with 1,047 deaths from the disease. That was up from 20,849 cases the day before and 985 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 150 cases and eight deaths so far, compared to 142 cases and eight deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 150 cases and seven deaths, compared to 145 cases and seven confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 6,043 cases and 229 deaths as of Thursday morning, compared to 5,738 the day before, with 213 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL