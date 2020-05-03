Coronavirus cases rise to 637 in Charles County; 47 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 637 this morning, with 47 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Sunday's number was up from 622 on Saturday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 45 on Saturday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Sunday at 25,462, with 1,182 deaths from the disease. That was up from 24,473 cases the day before and 1,156 deaths.
The Maryland Department of Health is now publicly reporting the number of cases and deaths in the state's nursing homes, and in Charles County the number of positive cases of coronavirus infection as of Sunday among staff was 36 and among residents was 113, with one staff death and 40 resident deaths — no change for the last two days.
Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation led the care facility numbers in the county with 32 staff members infected and 97 residents testing positive, with one staff death and 34 resident deaths so far. The Charleston Senior Community reported nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths as of Sunday. Restore Health Rehabilitation Center reported one resident death, with three staff members and seven residents with positive test results.
Genesis Waldorf reported one staff member on the positive test list and no deaths.
The Charles County Detention Center, which is also now included in the state's public virus case reports, currently lists two staff members and one inmate as testing positive.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 162 cases and 10 deaths so far, compared to 160 cases and 10 deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 165 cases and seven deaths, compared to 164 cases and seven confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 7,333 cases and 265 deaths as of Sunday morning, compared to 7,041 the day before, with 257 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL