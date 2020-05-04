Coronavirus cases rise to 651 in Charles County; 47 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 651 this morning, with 47 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Monday's number was up from 637 on Sunday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 47 on Sunday as well.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Monday at 26,408, with 1,216 deaths from the disease. That was up from 25,462 cases the day before and 1,182 deaths.
The Maryland Department of Health is now publicly reporting the number of cases and deaths in the state's nursing homes, and in Charles County the number of positive cases of coronavirus infection as of Monday among staff was 40 and among residents was 113, with one staff death and 40 resident deaths — a small increase in staff members reportedly infected.
Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation led the care facility numbers in the county with 32 staff members infected and 97 residents testing positive, with one staff death and 34 resident deaths so far. The Charleston Senior Community reported nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths as of Monday. Restore Health Rehabilitation Center reported one resident death, with three staff members and seven residents with positive test results.
Genesis Waldorf reported one staff member on the positive test list and no deaths; while Genesis La Plata reported four staff members positive and no deaths.
The Charles County Detention Center, which is also now included in the state's public virus case reports, currently lists two staff members and one inmate as testing positive.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 171 cases and 10 deaths so far, compared to 162 cases and 10 deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 168 cases and seven deaths, compared to 165 cases and seven confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 7,598 cases and 271 deaths as of Monday morning, compared to 7,333 the day before, with 265 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL