Coronavirus cases rise to 698 in Charles County; 48 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 698 this morning, with 48 total deaths — one was reclassified from the day before — reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Thursday's number was up from 670 on Wednesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 49 on Wednesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Thursday at 29,374, with 1,401 deaths from the disease. That was up from 28,163 cases the day before and 1,338 deaths.
The Maryland Department of Health is now publicly reporting the number of cases and deaths in the state's nursing homes, and in Charles County the number of positive cases of coronavirus infection as of Thursday among staff was 49 and among residents was 136, with one staff death and 40 resident deaths.
Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation led the care facility numbers in the county with 32 staff members infected and 97 residents testing positive, with one staff death and 34 resident deaths so far. The Charleston Senior Community reported nine confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 and 32 resident cases with five resident deaths as of Thursday. Restore Health Rehabilitation Center reported one resident death, with two staff members and seven residents with positive test results.
Genesis Waldorf reported two staff members on the positive test list and no deaths; while Genesis La Plata reported four staff members positive and no deaths.
The Charles County Detention Center, which is also now included in the state's public virus case reports, currently lists three staff members and one inmate as testing positive.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 188 cases and 10 deaths so far, compared to 184 cases and 10 deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 193 cases and eight deaths, compared to 186 cases and seven confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 8,516 cases and 309 deaths as of Thursday morning, compared to 8,135 the day before, with 296 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL