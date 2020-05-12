Coronavirus cases rise to 761 in Charles County; 54 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 761 this morning, with 54 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Tuesday's number was up from 759 on Monday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 53 on Monday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Thursday at 34,061, with 1,643 deaths from the disease. That was up from 33,373 cases the day before and 1,573 deaths.
The number of positive cases of novel coronavirus infection and deaths in Charles County nursing homes and care facilities reported to MDH: staff cases were at 49 and residents were at 136, with one staff death and 40 resident deaths. These numbers are updated once a week on Wednesdays.
Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation led the care facility numbers in the county with 32 staff members infected and 97 residents testing positive, with one staff death and 34 resident deaths so far. The Charleston Senior Community reported nine confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 and 32 resident cases with five resident deaths. Restore Health Rehabilitation Center reported one resident death, with two staff members and seven residents with positive test results.
Genesis Waldorf reported two staff members on the positive test list and no deaths; while Genesis La Plata reported four staff members positive and no deaths.
The Charles County Detention Center currently lists three staff members and one inmate as testing positive.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Tuesday at 211 cases and 12 deaths so far, compared to 206 cases and 10 deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 246 cases and nine deaths, compared to 241 cases and eight confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 9,892 cases and 355 deaths as of Tuesday morning, compared to 9,496 the day before, with 337 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL