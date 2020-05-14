Coronavirus cases rise to 796 in Charles County; 57 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 796 this morning, with 57 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Thursday's number was up from 778 on Wednesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 56 on Wednesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Thursday at 35,903, with 1,748 deaths from the disease. That was up from 34,812 cases the day before and 1,694 deaths.
The number of positive cases of novel coronavirus infection and deaths in Charles County nursing homes and care facilities reported to MDH: staff cases were at 56 and residents were at 136, with one staff death and 45 resident deaths. These numbers are updated once a week on Wednesdays.
Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation led the care facility numbers in the county with 35 staff members infected and 88 residents testing positive, with one staff death and 36 resident deaths so far. The Charleston Senior Community reported nine confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 and 34 resident cases with six resident deaths. Restore Health Rehabilitation Center reported three resident deaths, with four staff members and 10 residents with positive test results.
Genesis Waldorf reported three staff members on the positive test list and no deaths; while Genesis La Plata reported five staff members positive and no deaths. Morningside House of St. Charles has one positive resident case.
The Charles County Detention Center currently lists three staff members and one inmate as testing positive, the same as last week.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Thursday at 225 cases and 12 deaths so far, compared to 214 cases and 12 deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 271 cases and nine deaths, compared to 254 cases and nine confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 10,449 cases and 379 deaths as of Thursday morning, compared to 10,072 the day before, with 370 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL