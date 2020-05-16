Coronavirus cases rise to 844 in Charles County; 60 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 844 this morning, with 60 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Saturday's number was up from 829 on Friday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 59 on Friday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Saturday at 36,986, with 1,792 deaths from the disease. That was up from 37,968 cases the day before and 1,842 deaths.
The number of positive cases of novel coronavirus infection and deaths in Charles County nursing homes and care facilities reported to MDH: staff cases were at 56 and residents were at 136, with one staff death and 45 resident deaths. These numbers are updated once a week on Wednesdays.
Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation led the care facility numbers in the county with 35 staff members infected and 88 residents testing positive, with one staff death and 36 resident deaths so far. The Charleston Senior Community reported nine confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 and 34 resident cases with six resident deaths. Restore Health Rehabilitation Center reported three resident deaths, with four staff members and 10 residents with positive test results.
Genesis Waldorf reported three staff members on the positive test list and no deaths; while Genesis La Plata reported five staff members positive and no deaths. Morningside House of St. Charles has one positive resident case.
The Charles County Detention Center currently lists three staff members and one inmate as testing positive, the same as last week.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Saturday at 237 cases and 12 deaths so far, compared to 228 cases and 12 deaths the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 306 cases and 10 deaths, compared to 299 cases and nine confirmed deaths the day before.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 11,031 cases and 399 deaths as of Saturday morning, compared to 10,791 the day before, with 393 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL