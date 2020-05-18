Coronavirus cases rise to 867 in Charles County; 60 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 867 this morning, with 60 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Monday's number was up from 844 on Saturday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 60 on Saturday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Monday at 39,762, with 1,903 deaths from the disease. That was up from 37,968 cases the on Saturday and 1,842 deaths.
The number of positive cases of novel coronavirus infection and deaths in Charles County nursing homes and care facilities reported to MDH: staff cases were at 56 and residents were at 136, with one staff death and 45 resident deaths. These numbers are updated once a week on Wednesdays.
Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation led the care facility numbers in the county with 35 staff members infected and 88 residents testing positive, with one staff death and 36 resident deaths so far. The Charleston Senior Community reported nine confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 and 34 resident cases with six resident deaths. Restore Health Rehabilitation Center reported three resident deaths, with four staff members and 10 residents with positive test results.
Genesis Waldorf reported three staff members on the positive test list and no deaths; while Genesis La Plata reported five staff members positive and no deaths. Morningside House of St. Charles has one positive resident case.
The Charles County Detention Center currently lists three staff members and one inmate as testing positive, the same as last week.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Monday at 245 cases and 12 deaths so far, compared to 237 cases and 12 deaths on Saturday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 326 cases and 11 deaths, compared to 306 cases and 10 confirmed deaths on Saturday.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 11,608 cases and 415 deaths as of Monday morning, compared to 11,031 on Saturday, with 399 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL