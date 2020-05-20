Coronavirus cases rise to 921 in Charles County; 63 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 921 this morning, with 63 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 45 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Wednesday's number was up from 895 on Tuesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 62 on Tuesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Wednesday at 42,323, with 2,004 deaths from the disease. That was up from 41,546 cases on Tuesday and 1,963 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Wednesday at 259 cases and 13 deaths so far, compared to 255 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 340 cases and 12 deaths, compared to 338 cases and 12 confirmed deaths on Tuesday.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 12,446 cases and 432 deaths as of Wednesday morning, compared to 12,240 on Tuesday, with 424 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL