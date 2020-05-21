Coronavirus cases rise to 943 in Charles County; 64 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 943 this morning, with 64 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 45 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Thursday's number was up from 921 on Wednesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 63 on Wednesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Thursday at 43,531, with 2,045 deaths from the disease. That was up from 42,323 cases on Wednesday and 2,004 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Thursday at 278 cases and 14 deaths so far, compared to 259 cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 357 cases and 13 deaths, compared to 340 cases and 12 confirmed deaths on Wednesday.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 12,830 cases and 444 deaths as of Thursday morning, compared to 12,446 on Wednesday, with 432 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL