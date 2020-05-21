Coronavirus cases rise to 956 in Charles County; 65 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 956 this morning, with 65 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 45 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Friday's number was up from 943 on Thursday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 64 on Thursday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Friday at 44,424, with 2,092 deaths from the disease. That was up from 43,531 cases on Thursday and 2,045 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Friday at 291 cases and 14 deaths so far, compared to 278 cases and 14 deaths on Thursday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 370 cases and 13 deaths, compared to 357 cases and 13 confirmed deaths on Thursday.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 13,077 cases and 455 deaths as of Friday morning, compared to 12,830 on Thursday, with 444 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL