Coronavirus cases rise to 989 in Charles County; 67 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 989 this morning, with 67 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 45 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Sunday's number was up from 969 on Saturday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 67 on Saturday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Sunday at 46,313, with 2,162 deaths from the disease. That was up from 45,495 cases on Saturday and 2,130 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Sunday at 304 cases and 14 deaths so far, compared to 298 cases and 14 deaths on Saturday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 393 cases and 14 deaths, compared to 379 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Saturday.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 13,521 cases and 468 deaths as of Sunday morning, compared to 13,324 on Saturday, with 462 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL