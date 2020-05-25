Coronavirus cases rise to 997 in Charles County; 67 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 997 this morning, with 67 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 45 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Monday's number was up from 989 on Sunday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 67 on Sunday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Monday at 47,152, with 2,187 deaths from the disease. That was up from 46,313 cases on Sunday and 2,162 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,279 on Monday compared to 1,290 on Sunday.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Monday at 307 cases and 15 deaths so far, compared to 304 cases and 14 deaths on Sunday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 395 cases and 15 deaths, compared to 393 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Sunday.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 13,726 cases and 475 deaths as of Monday morning, compared to 13,521 on Sunday, with 468 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL